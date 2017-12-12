Jeremy Corbyn sends Christmas greetings to the many with card borrowing from manifesto design

Jeremy Corbyn has drawn inspiration from Labour's General Election manifesto for his Christmas card.

His festive greetings card is based on the design of the For The Many Not The Few manifesto cover, with people's heads and shoulders outlined in white on a red background.

It is given a festive touch with the addition of Santa hats, reindeer antlers and paper crowns, as well as the odd snowflake.

The message inside reads: "Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Peaceful 2018.