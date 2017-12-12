- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn sends Christmas greetings to the many with card borrowing from manifesto design
Jeremy Corbyn has drawn inspiration from Labour's General Election manifesto for his Christmas card.
His festive greetings card is based on the design of the For The Many Not The Few manifesto cover, with people's heads and shoulders outlined in white on a red background.
It is given a festive touch with the addition of Santa hats, reindeer antlers and paper crowns, as well as the odd snowflake.
The message inside reads: "Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Peaceful 2018.
Mr Corbyn said: "Christmas is a time to reflect on the urgent need to transform our society to eradicate homelessness, loneliness and poverty, and bring about peace around the world.
"This year we defied the pundits and in the snap General Election overturned Theresa May's majority and her mandate, giving hope to millions of people that things can and will change.
"We look forward to 2018 as a government in waiting, ready to take over and serve the interests of the many, not the few."