Labour and Tory investigations into 'inappropriate behaviour' claims set to conclude on the same day
First there were the accusations. Now, the investigations. And tomorrow, ITV News understands not one, but two, could conclude.
Last night News at Ten reported that an inquiry into alleged inappropriate behaviour by the First Secretary of State, Damian Green, would report back on Wednesday.
Now I've also had it confirmed by two separate sources that investigations into the Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins are due to be either dropped or escalated tomorrow.
The Luton North MP is accused of sexually harassing Labour party member, Ava Etemadzadeh, by inappropriately 'rubbing' his crotch against her after an event at her university and subsequently sending her a string of text messages. He has always denied the allegations.
Tomorrow, a special panel of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) is due to decide whether to send their file on to Labour's National Constitutional Committee (NCC), or whether to drop the investigation altogether.
If the case is escalated, the party is unlikely to make a final decision about disciplinary action until the new year.
Among the half a dozen or so investigations into MPs on both sides of the house, this one is the most tricky for Jeremy Corbyn.
Ms Etemadzadeh alleges that both the whips and the leader's office were informed of her accusations, but despite this Kelvin Hopkins was subsequently promoted to the shadow cabinet.
Mr Corbyn's team claim he didn't know the full extent of the allegations until later, but they do admit he was warned about Mr Hopkins's behaviour before promoting him.
Today lawyers for Kelvin Hopkins said they don't expect a final decision on his case until the new year - perhaps because that's the earliest the NCC would be able to report back. It is possible tomorrow's timings may slip.
But his case - like Damian Green's - causes problems for his leader.
So if both investigations report back tomorrow, it may well be a score draw in terms of party politics.
Though for the alleged victims of harassment, this has always been about something far more important than that.