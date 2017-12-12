Labour and Tory investigations into 'inappropriate behaviour' claims set to conclude on the same day

First there were the accusations. Now, the investigations. And tomorrow, ITV News understands not one, but two, could conclude.

Last night News at Ten reported that an inquiry into alleged inappropriate behaviour by the First Secretary of State, Damian Green, would report back on Wednesday.

Now I've also had it confirmed by two separate sources that investigations into the Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins are due to be either dropped or escalated tomorrow.

The Luton North MP is accused of sexually harassing Labour party member, Ava Etemadzadeh, by inappropriately 'rubbing' his crotch against her after an event at her university and subsequently sending her a string of text messages. He has always denied the allegations.

Tomorrow, a special panel of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) is due to decide whether to send their file on to Labour's National Constitutional Committee (NCC), or whether to drop the investigation altogether.

If the case is escalated, the party is unlikely to make a final decision about disciplinary action until the new year.