Labour MP Clive Lewis cleared of groping woman

Labour MP Clive Lewis has been cleared of groping a woman due to "insufficient evidence".

Mr Lewis was accused last month of squeezing the woman's bottom while giving her a hug at an event at the Labour annual conference in Brighton in September.

The Norwich South MP denied the allegation, and said he was now "very pleased to be able to put this behind me and move on".

The former shadow defence secretary was the most high profile Labour politician to be caught up in the wave of allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour which has rocked Westminster in recent weeks.

Announcing the conclusion of the case, opened after a formal complaint was brought against Mr Lewis by the unnamed woman, a Labour Party spokesman said: "After consideration of statements provided by the complainant and the respondent, the National Executive Committee's sexual harassment panel has ruled that on the balance of the evidence the matter should not be referred to a full hearing of the National Constitutional Committee."