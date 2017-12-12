Gove insists Brexit is great for animal welfare, with draft bill raising jail time for cruelty

Leaving the European Union will help Britain improve animal welfare standards, Michael Gove has said.

The Environment Secretary said Brexit was "good news" that the first stage of negotiations had been completed so the government could focus on trade and the positive outcomes of leaving.

Gove's comments came as a draft bill enshrining animal sentience into UK law and introducing five-year jail sentences for animal cruelty was published, part of a plan to make sure Brexit works "not just for citizens but for the animals we love and cherish too."

Speaking on Monday at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London, Gove said: "I think it's good news that we've got an agreement to move to the next stage of the Brexit negotiations, where we can talk about trade and talk about some of the changes that will work in Britain's interest.

"I'm glad that we're now at this stage because actually Britain outside the European Union can have higher standards on the environment and indeed on animal welfare.

"And one of the reasons why people voted to leave the European Union is to make sure that when it comes to, for example things like puppy smuggling, that we can have the rules here which ensure that there is appropriate welfare and appropriate protection for animals and for humans."

Gove pushed back on concerns raised last month after MPs voted against an amendment to the EU Bill that would have transferred an EU protocol recognising animals as sentient beings into domestic law.

The Environment Secretary said it was not a vote against the idea that animals feel pain, but said the amendment risked creating legal confusion.