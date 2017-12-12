Jeremy Hunt launches consultation into plans to make organ donation an opt-out system

Jeremy Hunt has launched a consultation into plans for an opt-out system for organ donation, and asked people to have an open conversation with family members about their wishes in order to save the lives of patients awaiting a transplant.

Prime Minister Theresa May said in October the Government will shift towards an organ donation system in England which presumes consent.

"Every day three people die for want of a transplant, which is why our historic plans to transform the way organ donation works are so important," the health secretary said.

"We want as many people as possible to have their say as we shape the new opt-out process.

"But as well as changing the law, we also need to change the conversation - it can be a difficult subject to broach, but overcoming this fatal reluctance to talk openly about our wishes is key to saving many more lives in the future."