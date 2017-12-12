Rain freezing on frozen ground

Not as cold as recent nights as windy and wet weather sweeps in but as rain falls on frozen ground it will freeze, leaving it icy.

Wednesday will be cloudy with more breezy and wet weather for many of us. There will be a slow thaw for parts of England and Wales where there is lying snow.

Temperatures will be up on the last few days - with a switch in the wind directions drawing in less cold air from the Atlantic but it will remain chilly with blustery and wet conditions.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England will stay wintry with colder air giving further sleet, snow and blustery winds.