Suspect held after failed New York bomb attack

A Bangladeshi immigrant is being held after an attempted terror attack at New York City's main bus terminal.

Akayed Ullah, 27, is accused of strapping a crude pipe bomb to his body and detonating it during rush hour Monday in an attack in which only he was seriously wounded.

Three other people suffered minor wounds.

Bangladesh's government condemned the attack and released a statement declaring their policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Ullah, who was living in Brooklyn, arrived in the US in 2011 and the Department of Homeland Security said he's a lawful permanent resident.

He came to the US on a visa issued to him based on a family connection to a US citizen.

A White House spokeswoman said the incident shows the need for "immigration reform".