Theresa May faces first defeat on EU Withdrawal Bill

Rebel Tory MPs, led by the former attorney general Dominic Grieve, may on Wednesday inflict the first defeat on the Government in votes on its important European Union (Withdrawal) Bill.

They are refusing to drop their amendment which insists that the UK should not leave the EU without "prior enactment of a statute by Parliament approving the final terms of withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union".

Or to put it another way, they are insisting that it is written into law that MPs and Lords have the final say on the terms of Brexit.

As I write, ministers and whips are scrabbling around to see if the rebels can be bought off.

They have told them that there will be a written ministerial statement on Wednesday morning paraphrasing the rebels' demands as an alternative to the amendment.