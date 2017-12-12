Tory MP who used the n-word is allowed back into party after apologising

A Conservative MP who was suspended from the party for using a grossly offensive racist slur has been allowed to return after apologising.

Anne Marie Morris had faced disciplinary action in July when it emerged she had described the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal as "the real n***** in the woodpile"**.

Theresa May ordered the Conservative whip to be suspended - meaning that she was removed from the parliamentary party and was effectively sitting an an independent MP - after audio of her comments was published.

Newton Abbot MP Ms Morris has now had the whip restored.

She has said her use of the "inappropriate and offensive language" was a mistake.