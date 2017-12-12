Weather: very cold start with severe frost, ice and freezing fog

It will be a very cold start to the day with a severe frost, ice and some freezing fog patches, which may linger through much of the morning.

Most areas will have a fine and sunny start to the day, however cloud will thicken in the west bringing outbreaks of rain across Northern Ireland, western parts of Scotland, western England and the west of Wales.

These areas will begin to turn a little less cold, especially in the southwest where temperatures could reach highs of 9 Celsius (48 F).

But, elsewhere it will remain cold, especially where we have lying snow where temperatures will remain close to freezing.