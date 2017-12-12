Woman jailed over savage dog attack on 12 children

A woman has been jailed after allowing a dangerous dog that had already bitten children to escape into a playground and stage a terrifying attack on 12 youngsters.

Claire Neal, 39, left her brown and white Staffordshire bull terrier in her front yard, where it was able to escape into the road in Blyth, Northumberland.

The dog, named Marley, was already subject to a destruction order as it had attacked children on two previous occasions.

It was found without a muzzle or collar by a teenager who planned to take it to the RSPCA. But it went wild after seeing children in a park and ran inside the play area before jumping on kids and biting them.

Statements from the children were read out, with one girl saying she fainted after the dog closed its jaws on her during the attack in May 2016.

Another child said he saw a girl being dragged by the dog while screaming. One parent described their child's leg as looking like "Swiss cheese", full of puncture holes and a big gash.

A total of 12 children were treated for puncture wounds, with three needing to remain in hospital overnight.