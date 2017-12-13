Alabama Senate race could spell bad news for Donald Trump

Roy Moore's loss was a blow against the far-right populism that swept Donald Trump to power. Credit: AP

The supporters of Roy Moore stood in shock and realised that Alabama had done the unthinkable. This state in the Deep South, one of the most conservative in the nation, had elected a Democrat. That was a stunning political development that left people shaking their heads in disbelief. So instead of celebrating a famous victory, as they had a year ago with the election of Donald Trump, anti-Establishment Republicans simply stared glumly at the stage, sang patriotic songs, and then repeatedly prayed. One woman was in tears, telling me that America would now go to Hell, since it had turned its back on Judge Moore and on morality.

A Roy Moore supporter prays during an election-night watch party. Credit: AP

Roy Moore is no ordinary politician. Every election, this former Alabama Chief Justice rides his trusted horse Sassy to the polling station. He is a radical evangelical conservative, holding hostile views on gay and transgender rights, and he advocates constantly for putting God at the heart of American politics. He has suggested that America was a happier place during the era of slavery. The thought of Roy Moore as a US Senator appalled mainstream Republicans and Democrats. So the Establishment is relishing this rare victory over the unruly and chaotic forces of populism.

Democrat Doug Jones celebrates his surprise victory in a historically red state. Credit: AP

Moore was defeated not because of his incendiary policy views, but because he stands accused of sexually assaulting a number of young women, several of them teenagers. The former judge says all the women are lying and that he is being targeted by opponents peddling fabricated stories. Enough people believed his accusers to sink his candidacy. Democrats are euphoric this morning. Hillary Clinton has tweeted her encouragement. "We can - and must - compete everywhere," she wrote in her happiest message since her humiliating loss last year. "Onward!" It's the best news of 2017 for her demoralised and disorientated party. But Democrats should be nervous. Moore lost because he self-destructed, not because Alabama has adopted a liberal agenda. For the President this is a moment of acute danger. As 2017 draws to a close, he faces multiple threats. If they coalesce, Trump may not survive his first term.

Moore lost supporters due to sexual assault allegations against him. Credit: AP