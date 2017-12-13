Brexit: Government suffers defeat on key vote

Theresa May's government has been narrowly defeated in a key Commons vote after a rebellion by Conservative MPs.

Tory rebels backed an amendment to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, which called for MPs to have a "meaningful vote" on any Brexit deal. The amendment passed by 309 votes to 304, drawing cheers from Labour MPs in the Commons.

The Tory rebellion, led by former attorney general Dominic Grieve, sought the introduction of an amendment that seeks to put into law a vote on the final Brexit deal.

The amendment would open the final Brexit deal up to full parliamentary scrutiny - meaning it could be rewritten by MPs. This could potentially leave the government vulnerable to further revolts over elements of the withdrawal deal.

Stephen Hammond has been sacked as vice chair of the Conservative Party after rebelling against the government

Tory rebel Nicky Morgan tweeted: "Tonight Parliament took control of the EU Withdrawal process."

Another rebel, Commons Health Committee chairwoman Sarah Wollaston said the move was a "parliamentary victory" rather than a Government defeat, tweeting: "Proud to have supported a #MeaningfulVote".

Some Tory would-be rebels including George Freeman and Vicky Ford were reassured by justice minister Dominic Raab's promise that fresh limits on powers in the bill and backed down.

Before the vote, Mr Grieve had said it was his time to "stand up and be counted".