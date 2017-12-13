Chris Froome: 'I haven't done anything wrong'

Chris Froome has said he knows he "hasn't done anything wrong" after he returned an adverse drug test at the Vuelta a Espana. The four-time Tour de France winner told ITV News he was "shocked" when he was told a urine test had revealed a concentration of a medication he takes for his asthma double that of the WADA threshold. Froome said he had suffered from asthma for all of his professional career and "knew what the limits were". He said: "I've been a professional cyclist for over 10 years and I've had asthma all my life. "This is something I've always dealt with my whole career and I know what the limits are, I know what the rules are and I've always taken the utmost care to stay within those rules and those limits when treating my asthma."

Chris Froome won his fourth Tour de France in 2017. Credit: AP

Britain's most successful road cyclist said he was providing the UCI with all the relevant information and assisting with the investigation and said he was "confident" he would be cleared. "The more I'm reading up about it now and the more I've studied what's available on line about Salbutamol, just seeing how variable the test results can be about Salbutamol, it gives me a lot of confidence in knowing that this isn't just an independent case. "I know I haven't done anything wrong here. I haven't ever taken more than the permissible dose and I hope that by the end of this process I will be exonerated of any wrong doing."

Chris Froome denies doing anything wrong after returning an adverse drugs test. Credit: AP