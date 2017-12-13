PMQs: Corbyn attacks May over 'national disgrace' of homelessness

Jeremy Corbyn has said the rate of children and families facing homelessness is a "national disgrace" as he challenged the Prime Minister to get more people into stable homes.

Theresa May and Mr Corbyn traded blows on their parties' housing records during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

The Labour leader said that one in 100 children in the country are homeless at any one time - and 128,000 will spend Christmas in temporary accommodation or the streets.

Many others are living in homes that not being maintained to a decent standard, he added.

He also said figures showed that homelessness and rough sleeping have increased every year since the Conservatives came to power in 2010.