Democrat Doug Jones wins surprise Alabama Senate election against Republican Roy Moore

A Democratic candidate has unexpectedly won election to the US Senate in traditionally Republican Alabama, dealing a huge political blow to president Donald Trump.

Doug Jones defeated Roy Moore, a one-time Republican pariah who was embraced by the party and the president even after facing allegations of sexual impropriety with teenage girls.

An attorney and former prosecutor, Jones rallied voters on a message of moving past the Moore controversies, and benefitted from an influx of national Democratic cash and endorsements.

The victory, which will narrow the marginal Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49, will give momentum the Democratic Party as it looks to take advantage of growing anti-Trump sentiment to mount a challenge next year to Republican control of Congress.

The election was called after Trump appointed former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions to the post of attorney general.