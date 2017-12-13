Vanellope Hope Wilkins, baby born with heart on outside, is first in UK to survive condition

A baby born with her heart outside the body has survived, a first for UK medicine.

Vanellope Hope Wilkins was due to be born around Christmas, however discovery of the rare condition meant doctors delivered her prematurely by caesarean section on November 22 at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester.

The condition, ectopia cordis, was revealed by a nine-week scan, which showed the baby's heart and part of her stomach growing on the outside of her body.

Doctors initially told her parents, Naomi Findlay and Dean Wilkins, of Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, that "termination" was the only option as there was no known case in the UK where a baby born with the condition had survived.

"I burst into tears. When we did the research we just couldn't physically look because the condition came with so many problems,” said Findlay.

"All the way through it, it was 'the chances of survival are next to none, the only option is to terminate, we can offer counselling' and things like that.

"In the end I just said that termination is not an option for me, if it was to happen naturally then so be it."