'Kidnapped' model Chloe Ayling will not face accused in court

British model Chloe Ayling will not have to face her alleged kidnapper in court, a judge has ruled.

Opening the trial of Polish national Lukasz Pawel Herba in Italy, the judge denied a defense motion to compel Miss Ayling to testify in open court.

Her pre-trial testimony will be submitted when the trial continues at the Corte d’Assises, in Milan, on 8 February instead.

Herba, 30, is accused of luring Miss Ayling to Milan with the promise of a modeling job before kidnapping her on 11 July.