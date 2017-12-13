Number of unemployed at lowest rate since 1975

The number of people who are unemployed dropped to its lowest rate since 1975, latest official figures have shown.

The data shows that the number in work remains near record highs - but posted the biggest loss in nearly two years in the three months to October.

There are just over 32 million people in employment, but that dropped by 56,000 between August and October - the largest since May 2015, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Unemployment was down by 26,000 to 1.4 million, which is 182,000 lower than a year ago. The fall in employment was virtually all among full-time men.