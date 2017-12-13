- ITV Report
Failing schools must not use disadvantaged pupils as an excuse, says Ofsted
Disadvantaged pupils should not be used as an excuse for failing schools, the head of Ofsted has warned.
Amanda Spielman, the education watchdog's chief inspector, criticised a culture of "disadvantage one-upmanship" as she unveiled herfirst annual report.
It shows that more than 135 schools in England have not recorded a "good" inspection in the past 12 years. Six of these were recorded as being closed
This is despite receiving "considerable attention and investment," the report said.
But other schools facing similar challenges have been able to achieve success, showing improvement is possible, it added.
Speaking at the launch of the report, Ms Spielman said: "There is no doubt that the leadership challenge facing some schools is great.
"But progress is possible and we should all be wary of using the make-up of a school community as an excuse for under-performance.
"I do find myself frustrated with the culture of 'disadvantage one-upmanship' that has emerged in some places."
Ms Speilman also said "we should be very unhappy" at the secondary schools that have failed to record a "good" Ofsted inspection since 2005.
"A child's time in a typical secondary school is five years, that means we're on to a third generation of children through these schools who've never experienced being in a good school."
"We shouldn't be happy with that, we should be very unhappy indeed," she added.
The report also revealed:
- More than 500 primary schools and around 200 secondaries have been judged as requiring improvement or being satisfactory at their last two inspections
- Of those inspected this year, around 80 primary and 50 secondary schools were found not to have been rated good or outstanding at any point since 2005.
Education and care 'better than ever' overall, report found
But overall, education and care provided to young people is "better than ever", with around 90% of primary schools and 79% of secondaries rated good or outstanding, the report said.
The quality of early years providers has also improved, with 94% judged to be good or outstanding compared with 74% in 2012.
Unstable leadership, high staff turnover and struggles to recruit teachers were noted as shared characteristics between under-achieving schools, while many have high proportions of pupils from deprived areas.
On the issue of tackling inequalities faced by disadvantaged pupils, Education Secretary Justine Greening said what is needed is "equality of opportunity".
"It's a long-term entrenched challenge that we face but we'll only fix it by working differently."
"We've got a record amount of money going into our education system the challenge is more how we have the right strategy to lift up those communities and those young people who have been left behind by rising standards over recent years," Ms Greening said.
She added: "We should all now work together to see what's it going to take to change those young people's outcome."
Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said it was "not enough" for the Government to focus on geographical areas regarded as having fallen behind in terms of social mobility.
She told the BBC's Today programme: "Some of our most vulnerable children ... have been failed by this Government's policies."
"Just dealing with the opportunity areas is not enough. Ofsted is quite clear that it is not about areas in particular, it's schools that are still not able to raise their standards and raise their game."
She added that schools were struggling with policies, which had created problems with teachers' pay and recruitment while driving up their workload.
School standards minister Nick Gibb said: "The report recognises the widespread good practice and continual improvement across the system but we know there is more to do to tackle consistent under-performance.
He added: "Having excellent teachers in our most challenging schools is also key to school improvement, which is why we're investing £75 million in teachers' professional development and announced a further £42 million for training in the Budget."