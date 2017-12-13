Peter Kay cancels first live tour in eight years

Comedian Peter Kay has cancelled first live stand-up tour in eight years, citing "unforeseen family circumstances".

The eagerly anticipated UK and Ireland tour was due to begin in Birmingham in April, with dates through to 2019.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account on Wednesday, the Bolton-born comic said: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time.

"Once again, I'm very sorry."