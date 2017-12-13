Surgeon admits marking initials on two patients' livers during transplant operations

A surgeon has admitted assaulting two patients after marking his initials on their livers during transplant operations.

Simon Bramhall, 53, admitted two counts of assault by beating in relation to the incidents that took place in February and August 2013.

The liver, spleen and pancreas surgeon pleaded not guilty to alternative charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Birmingham Crown Court.

Mr Bramhall worked at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital at the time of the operations and both patients had been under anaesthetic.