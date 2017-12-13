Weather: icy patches turning windy with frequent showers

There may be a few icy patches during the morning commute across some central and eastern areas, otherwise most will turn windy with frequent showers in the west, pushing to all areas.

The showers will be frequent, heavy and blustery with a mixture of rain and hail. Some brighter spells are likely in between, more especially later in the day. However, further showers will push in across the north and west and these will increasingly turn to sleet and snow, particularly over the hills as we head into the early evening.

Temperatures will struggle across northern and some central districts, but in the south it will be less cold with a top temperature of 11 Celsius (52 F).