Freezing cold with frosty, icy conditions as temperatures tumble again. Windy, wet and wintry in places with rain, sleet and snow - much of the snow confined to inland parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England - into parts of Wales and the Midlands. A soggy start in places tomorrow - more so in eastern England with grey skies and some rain on and off. Blustery downpours also feeding across Pembrokeshire and Cornwall. Any sleet and snow confined to higher ground of northern Scotland and Northern Ireland. Otherwise, a clear, crisp and bright day but feel bitterly cold and the biting wind chill is back.