Brexit: May heads to Brussels after humiliating Commons defeat

Theresa May will attend a key EU summit on Thursday, just hours after her authority was diminished by a humiliating House of Commons defeat in a major Brexit vote.

Tory rebels helped defeat the Government and ensure there will be a "meaningful vote" on the withdrawal deal.

EU leaders are preparing to rubber-stamp the decision to move Brexit negotiations forward to trade talks and the prime minister will hope Wednesday night's defeat does not damage EU leaders' confidence in her ability to lead talks.

In a night of high drama, rebel ringleader Dominic Grieve told the Government it was "too late" as ministers made last-minute concessions in an attempt to head off the revolt.

He saw his amendment to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill squeezed through the Commons by a majority of four.

It means MPs and peers will be given more control over the Government's implementation of the withdrawal agreement, as ministers will have to pass a statute, which can be amended, before it takes effect.

Mrs May sacked Tory vice chair and Brexit rebel Stephen Hammond following the vote.