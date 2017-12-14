Clear & crisp for some, windy & wintry for others

Another freezing feel out there. Short-lived low weak wintry sunshine - with clear crisp conditions for some to central and eastern spots to end the day. Elsewhere, windy, wet and wintry with rain, skeet and hill snow into northern and western counties with gusty winds and gales in exposed areas making it feel even colder. Tonight widespread ice as temperatures tumble with a feed of further rain, sleet and snow into northern Scotland, the north-east of England, Northern Ireland and parts of north-western England into the Peak District.