Disney seals takeover of Murdoch's 21st Century Fox's film and TV assets

Disney has sealed a $52.4bn (£39bn) takeover of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets, it has been announced. The deal includes the group's 39% stake in the broadcaster Sky. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who is executive chairman of Fox, said the deal will "unlock even more value" for shareholders. What are the main terms of the deal?

Disney will take on 13.7 billion (£10.2 billion) of debt

Fox shareholders will receive 0.2745 Disney shares for each share

A host of brands, TV stations and shows will fall into Disney's hands from X-Men and the Simpsons to FX Networks and National Geographic.

The entertainment giant will gain control of Fox Searchlight Pictures and Fox2000, Fox Sports Regional Networks, Fox Networks Group International, StarIndia and Fox's interests in Hulu, Tata Sky and Endemol Shine Group.

In a statement, Murdoch said: “We are extremely proud of all that we have built at 21st Century Fox. "I firmly believe that this combination with Disney will unlock even more value for shareholders as the new Disney continues to set the pace in what is an exciting and dynamic industry."

Walt Disney boss Bob Iger and Rupert Murdoch celebrate the deal. Credit: Walt Disney Company

Disney boss Bob Iger said: "We're honoured and grateful that Rupert Murdoch has entrusted us with the future of businesses he spent a lifetime building." "We're excited about this extraordinary opportunity to significantly increase our portfolio of well-loved franchises and branded content to greatly enhance our growing direct-to-consumer offerings." Mr lger continue as chairman and chief executive of Disney until the end of 2021.

Fox said its existing bid to take full control of Sky will press ahead. Credit: PA