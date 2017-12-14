Error in paying disability benefits to 75,000 people to be rectified

A major error in paying disability and sickness benefits to 75,000 people is to be put right - at a potential cost of up to £500 million.

Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke has said he expects the error to be rectified during the course of 2018-19.

He offered a detailed explanation behind the mistake with Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) in a written statement to Parliament, confirming an estimated 75,000 ESA claimants may have been underpaid.