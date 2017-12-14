- ITV Report
-
Grenfell memorial service to be held at St Paul's Cathedral to mark six-month anniversary of blaze
Six months after the Grenfell fire disaster, a memorial service will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on Thursday to honour those that perished in the blaze.
More than 1,500 people are expected to attend the multi-faith service, including many bereaved families and survivors, as well as members of the wider community, volunteers and first responders.
The Ebony Steel Band, the Portobello Road Salvation Army Band, an Islamic girls' choir from the Al Sadiq and Al Zahra Schools, and the St Paul's Cathedral Choir will perform.
A pre-recorded sound montage of anonymous voices from the Grenfell community will also be played.
Following the 11 am service, bereaved families and survivors will leave the cathedral together in silence, holding white roses.
Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Communities Secretary Sajid Javid will be among the congregants, alongside the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.
Some 71 people died - 53 adults and 18 children - in the June 14 tower block blaze.
"I think a lot of people are anticipating and looking forward to this service at St Paul's. I know there's a lot of expectations. I know there's a lot of diversity from your normal tradition,” said Clarrie Mendy, whose cousin Mary Mendy and her daughter Khadija died in the fire.
"I just hope this service resonates with people, with the hunger people have spiritually.
"A lot of people, right now there's no trust in the Government, a lot of people have more faith and trust in their religion."
She went on: "I just hope it measures up to everybody's expectations and people will ... a lot of family will find healing from the messages, the sermons, and I hope it's soul-enriching.
"I hope there's words that will just echo and resonate, and say, 'yes, there is empathy, there is humanity, there is hope for the world', because I think this service is the platform that can really start to change humanity depending on the right words and - it's a church, people of god - how they convey the message to mankind.
"I hope I'm just not hoping for too much, but I am expecting a lot from this service, especially words of healing, and of truth."
What we know about the victims:
- Police believe 293 people were in the 129-flat Grenfell Tower on the night of the fire, of which 223 escaped, based on CCTV and body-worn video.
- The final death toll was put at 71, including stillborn baby Logan Gomes, following an arduous process of recovering and identifying remains from the block. Westminster Coroner Fiona Wilcox said this was "highly unlikely" to change.
- The youngest child victim was Leena Belkadi, found dead in her mother's arms at just six months old, while the oldest was grandmother Sheila Smith, 84.
- Three generations of the same family were killed on the 22nd floor: grandmother Sirria Choucair, 60, was found dead with Bassem Choukair, 40, his wife Nadia Choucair, 33, and their children Mierna Choucair, 13, Fatima Choucair, 11 and Zeinab Chouciar, three.
- A total of 400 people were listed as missing in the aftermath of the blaze. One person was reported missing 46 times.
- Bodies of some victims were so badly damaged by the fire that they had to be identified using anthropology, meaning their remains were meticulously reconstructed, and by consulting secondary, supportive evidence.
- Inquests were opened and adjourned for 70 of the victims across 19 hearings spanning five months.