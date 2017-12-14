Grenfell memorial service to be held at St Paul's Cathedral to mark six-month anniversary of blaze

Six months after the Grenfell fire disaster, a memorial service will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on Thursday to honour those that perished in the blaze.

More than 1,500 people are expected to attend the multi-faith service, including many bereaved families and survivors, as well as members of the wider community, volunteers and first responders.

The Ebony Steel Band, the Portobello Road Salvation Army Band, an Islamic girls' choir from the Al Sadiq and Al Zahra Schools, and the St Paul's Cathedral Choir will perform.

A pre-recorded sound montage of anonymous voices from the Grenfell community will also be played.

Following the 11 am service, bereaved families and survivors will leave the cathedral together in silence, holding white roses.

Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Communities Secretary Sajid Javid will be among the congregants, alongside the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Some 71 people died - 53 adults and 18 children - in the June 14 tower block blaze.