Lorry driver jailed for causing death crash while watching porn on mobile phone

A lorry driver who killed a man by smashing into a stationary vehicle while watching pornography on his mobile phone has been jailed for eight years.

Felix Gillon, 56, had looked up "porn star candy love" just four minutes before the collision which caused the death of Kerry Pemberton.

Mr Pemberton, 55, had broken down between junctions 1 and 2 on the M69 when Gillon's HGV ploughed into his Scania vehicle on the hard shoulder on May 3 last year.

The married father-of-five from Birmingham had survived the initial impact but was trapped under the wreckage and against a safety barrier.

He was eventually freed by firefighters but died of a heart attack in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

Witnesses to the incident saw Gillon drift in and out of the hard shoulder between two and four times on the M69 southbound carriageway at around 3.13pm.

He had accessed some 25 webpages while driving including pornographic images and galleries while behind the wheel of his Iveco lorry.