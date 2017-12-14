- ITV Report
Meet the best friends looking out for each other at a refugee camp
Two boys who met at a refugee camp are showing what it means to look out for your best friend.
Hikmat and Abdullah live in the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, having been forced to flee the violence in Syria.
Abdullah says the first time he saw his friend - who needs a wheelchair to get around - was when it was raining and there was nobody around to push him.
So he offered to help, and their friendship blossomed from there.
Abdullah, 11 and Hikmat, 12, both study at a UNICEF-supported school, and they share toys and adventures together.
"Abdullah's nice to me. He's a good kid. For example, some of the other boys tease me. But if Abdullah hears that, he stands up for me," said Hikmat.
"I like defending him because he's my friend, my buddy," explains Abdullah.