NHS app to cut patient waiting times by showing which local services are the busiest

The NHS has launched a free app that shows how busy local services are in the hope of reducing waiting times.

Called NHSquicker, the app enables people in Devon and Cornwall to view current waiting times for local emergency departments and minor injuries units, and estimates how long it would take people to get to a different treatment centres, based on their location.

The app, which is available on Apple and Android operating systems, also provides information about less urgent NHS services, including GPs, pharmacies, sexual health services, dentists and opticians.

The technology was launched by the Health and Care IMPACT Network, a collaboration between the NHS across Devon and Cornwall and academics from the University of Exeter.