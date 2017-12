Salma Hayek claims 'monster' Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and threatened to kill her

Salma Hayek has added her name to the list of women sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, describing the disgraced movie producer as a "monster."

Writing in the New York Times, Hayek said Weinstein would turn up at her hotel room asking her to take a shower with him, receive a massage or let him perform a sex act on her, the actress claimed.

The persistent harassment allegedly took place while she was filming the Frida Kahlo biopic Frida.

He even told her, "I will kill you, don't think I can't," she claims, adding that he would only let her finish filming the movie if she agreed to do a sex scene with another woman involving full frontal nudity.

She wonders if it was her friendship with the director Robert Rodriguez and producer Elizabeth Avellan, as well as Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney, that "saved me from being raped."

"Harvey Weinstein was a passionate cinephile, a risk taker, a patron of talent in film, a loving father and a monster," she wrote. "For years, he was my monster."

"When so many women came forward to describe what Harvey had done to them, I had to confront my cowardice and humbly accept that my story, as important as it was to me, was nothing but a drop in an ocean of sorrow and confusion.

"I felt that by now nobody would care about my pain - maybe this was an effect of the many times I was told, especially by Harvey, that I was nobody.

"We are finally becoming conscious of a vice that has been socially accepted and has insulted and humiliated millions of girls like me, for in every woman there is a girl.

"I am inspired by those who had the courage to speak out, especially in a society that elected a president who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen women and whom we have all heard make a statement about how a man in power can do anything he wants to women.

"Well, not anymore."