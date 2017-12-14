Scottish budget: Income tax rates increase for salaries of £24,000 and more

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay announces his draft Budget in Scotland's Parliament. Credit: PA

The Scottish Government is planning to increase taxes for those earning more than £24,000 a year, resulting in Scots paying higher taxes than people in other parts of the UK. Under the plans in Holyrood's Finance Secretary's draft Budget for 2018-2019, anyone between £24,000 and £44,273 a year will see their income tax rise to 21p. Higher rates of income tax will also increase from 40p to 41p for anyone earning more than £44,273, and from 45p to 46p for anyone earning more than £150,000 per year. The Scottish Government claims the tax increases will allow it to raise an extra £164 million which it says will enable it to "fulfil our commitments" to the NHS without cutting public spending in others areas and make Scotland the "fairest taxed part of the UK". The draft proposals will need to be approved by MSPs before coming into force in April 2018. Despite the changes, Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has insisted most Scots will pay less income tax next year, adding that the new plans will make "Scotland's income tax system even fairer and more progressive". The basic rate of income tax has been frozen at 20p, while a new "starter rate" tax of 19p will be introduced for the first £2,000 of taxable income of wages between £11,850 and £13,830. Mr Mackay decided not to raise the top tax rate to 50p after the Scottish Government's chief economist said bringing back the 50p rate could see Holyrood lose money. The SNP MSP said the "new starter rate combined with the increase in the personal allowance will ensure that no one earning less than £33,000 which is 70% of all taxpayers will pay any more in tax than they do now".

Holyrood listens as the draft Budget is unveiled. Credit: PA

Mr Mackay also announced in the draft Budget:

Public sector pay increases

The 1% pay cap on public sector jobs will be stopped, with Mr Mackay promising a "guaranteed minimum pay increase of 3% for those earning less than £30,000 per year. Those earning over £30,000 will see wages increase by 2%, while for those on a salary of £80,000 a year or more the rise will be capped at £1,600.

Infrastructure

In the coming financial year, £4 billion will be spent on infrastructure, rising to £20 billion over the lifetime of the parliament. This includes £600 million over the next four years for high speed broadband in a bid to bring superfast broadband to every home and business in Scotland by 2021.

Health

Mr Mackay pledged an increase in health funding of more than £400 million - double the amount that would have been needed for NHS spending to keep pace with inflation. This will take spending on the NHS in Scotland to more than £13 billion in 2018-2019, he said, with this including £110 million for reforming GP care, £550 million to help integrate health and social care and cash to support the roll out of free personal care to those under 65 with degenerative conditions - a commitment known as "Frank's Law"

Childcare

The Scottish Government is aiming to spend almost £250 million on nurseries, with the aim of doubling the amount of free childcare for pre-school youngsters, allowing them to receive 600 hours per year by the end of the Parliament.

Almost £250 million will be spent on nurseries. Credit: PA

Council spending

Mr Mackay said there would be a total increase of core funding of £94 million for councils. He added that if all 32 local authorities increase council tax by the maximum allowed of 3%, this would raise an extra £77 million "which would secure a real terms increase in local government funding".

Enterprise and skills

Some £2.4 billion has been allocated for enterprise and skills.

Spending on the NHS in Scotland will be more than £13 billion in 2018-2019 under the draft plans. Credit: PA

Announcing his plans to the Scottish Parliament, Mr Mackay called the Budget "a comprehensive package of measures designed to protect all that we hold dear. "It provides the investments we need to meet the challenges of today and seize the opportunities of tomorrow. "It uses the powers of this Parliament sensibly and in the interests of the country as a whole." However, Scottish Conservative finance spokesman Murdo Fraser branded the creation of a new basic rate the "Nat tax" and accused the SNP of renegading on their 2016 manifesto promise. Mr Fraser accused the SNP a pledge promising not to increase the basic rate of income tax for those on low or middle incomes, and called on the Finance Secretary to apologise, adding "no one will believe a word they say ever again". Mr Mackay hit back saying he was "proud" of the budget and that the basic rate of income tax had been frozen.

Holyrood wants all of Scotland to have superfast broadband by 2021. Credit: PA