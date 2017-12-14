Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Train passenger 'has ear bitten' in row over mobile phone

The incident took place on a Southern Rail train from London Bridge to Peckham. Credit: PA
  • Warning: This article contains image of the injury

A train passenger had his ear bitten in a row over the use of a mobile phone, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The 24-year-old victim was attacked by a man who had complained that his friend was speaking too loudly on his mobile phone on board a Southern Railway train from London Bridge to Peckham Rye.

An argument ensued during which the attacker leaned over and bit the victim's ear.

The 24-year-old victim was left with a deep cut to his ear. Credit: PA/Handout

He "eventually stopped biting the victim's ear" and returned to his seat, a BTP spokesman said.

The victim suffered a deep cut to his ear which required hospital treatment after the incident at 11.40pm on October 6.

BTP have released a CCTV image of someone they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

BTP would like to speak to this man. Credit: BTP

Anyone who recognises him is urged to call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 376 - 08/10/2017.