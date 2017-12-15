EU leaders set to approve second stage of Brexit talks

European leaders are set to give the green light for the second stage of Brexit talks to begin.

After addressing the 27 remaining EU leaders at a dinner in Brussels on Thursday evening, Theresa May will be absent for the second day of the summit.

The decision by the EU27 to progress to trade talks is expected to be little more than a formality.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and chief negotiator Michel Barnier declared last week that the divorce deal amounts to "sufficient progress" to clear the way for the second phase of talks, and the European Parliament overwhelmingly offered its support on Wednesday.

But, with nine months having already passed since Mrs May declared the UK's intention to leave the EU by invoking Article 50, there could be further frustration for the prime minister as the remaining leaders are set to approve guidelines which would set a slow timetable for talks on trade.

In a brief address to fellow leaders on Thursday, Mrs May stressed her keenness to get on with shaping a "deep and special" future partnership as quickly as possible, leaving no doubt that she believes she is "on course to deliver Brexit" despite the setback of defeat in the Commons.

But the text likely to be rubber-stamped by the EU27 in Mrs May's absence on Friday promises only work towards a "framework" for a trade deal, with a wait until March before guidelines for the way ahead are produced. The document leaves no doubt that a formal free trade agreement cannot be signed until after the UK has left.