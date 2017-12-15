Meghan Markle is a 'role model for any woman,' says Idris Elba

Meghan Markle will be a “beacon” for the royal family and a “role model” for women, Idris Elba has said.

Speaking before a Buckingham Palace dinner to celebrate The Prince's Trust, the Wire actor was asked about black or mixed race role models and whether Markle’s upcoming marriage to Prince Harry would help aspiring young people.

"Meghan Markle, as a person, regardless of her colour, is a role model," he said.

"As a strong woman marrying into our royal family, she's going to be a role model for any woman - black, white.

"The point is that of course our society is one of mixed heritage and it's nice to see Meghan within the royal family.

"It's great. And of course she's going to be a beacon and of course she's going to be someone that people look towards."

Asked if that is important to him, he said: "I think it is. Absolutely. Our country is built on our monarchy, we love our monarchy and it's good to be connected."

The American former actress and Harry, who announced their engagement on November 27, following an 18 month courtship, will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May.