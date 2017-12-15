Salford house fire: 'Heartbroken' family pay tribute to four children killed in blaze

The family of four children killed in a house fire in Salford have said they are "heartbroken" by their loss in an emotional tribute.

Three-year-old Lia Pearson was killed in the house fire along with her siblings Lacie, seven, Brandon, eight, and 15-year-old Demi.

Their mother, Michelle Pearson, aged 35, is in a serious condition in hospital and has not yet been told that her children have died.

"We hope and pray that she has the strength to pull through," said her relatives.

They said they are "dreading the day" when they will have to share the "awful news about her babies".

"Right now, all we can do is hold each other together as a family" said the joint tribute from the children's grandfather Mike Pearson, aunt Claire, and uncle Chris.