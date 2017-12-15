Prince Harry and Meghan Markle name the date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 next year. Credit: PA

So there will not be an additional bank holiday. But there will be a tussle between families – and perhaps even broadcasters – over where to focus attention on the afternoon of Saturday 19 May. The wedding of Prince Harry and his American fiancée Meghan Markle? Or the FA Cup final at Wembly? Either way, we now know when the prince and the TV actress will tie the knot. Kensington Palace made the announcement this afternoon – after previously only saying that the event would happen in May. It is taking place at St George’s Chapel – the magnificent Gothic building inside Windsor Castle.

Royal fans will be watching the day closely - but others may want to catch the FA Cup final. Credit: PA

Now that a date has been confirmed, the green GO buttons can be pressed on many a royal souvenir production line so that – come next year - we won’t have to suffer from a lack of mugs and tea towels. By the time of the wedding, Prince Harry will be sixth in line to the throne (before his new nephew or niece is born in April he will remain fifth) but that will not diminish interest in this occasion. Harry’s older brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate, may be King and Queen one day, but the marriage of a British royal to an American actress has given this wedding an additional dimension. American broadcasters are hugely interested in this romance and have followed it closely since Harry and Meghan’s relationship was announced in the Autumn of 2016. You can be sure to find their cameras in Windsor in vast numbers in May of next year.

The couple's nuptials will be followed both by UK media and US broadcasters. Credit: PA