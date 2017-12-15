Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry on May 19 next year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018, it has been announced.

The pair, whose engagement was confirmed last month, are tying the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The royal family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, Kensington Palace has previously said, but the security costs are falling to the taxpayer.

"His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018," Kensington Palace said.

"Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle."

American actress Ms Markle is set to appear at church with the Windsors at Sandringham on Christmas Day.