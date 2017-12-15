- ITV Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry on May 19 next year
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018, it has been announced.
The pair, whose engagement was confirmed last month, are tying the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The royal family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, Kensington Palace has previously said, but the security costs are falling to the taxpayer.
"His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018," Kensington Palace said.
"Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle."
American actress Ms Markle is set to appear at church with the Windsors at Sandringham on Christmas Day.
The wedding falls on the day of the 2018 FA Cup Final.
As President of the Football Association, Harry's older brother the Duke of Cambridge usually attends the high-profile match and presents the trophy.
But this year, William, who is tipped to be Harry's best man, looks likely to be otherwise engaged with wedding duties.
Palace aides have said that the prince and Ms Markle's wedding will "reflect their characters and personalities" and be a moment of "fun and joy".
They will say "I do" in the historic surrounds of the Castle's 15th century St George's Chapel.
Ms Markle, who is to become a British citizen, is being both baptised and confirmed ahead of the religious ceremony.
Harry proposed to Suits star Ms Markle during a night in over a roast chicken dinner after a 16-month romance.