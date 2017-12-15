Rail workers to hold first strike in run-up to Christmas threatening passenger disruption

Rail workers will hold the first in a series of strikes on Friday, part of a dispute over pay and staffing that is likely to threaten disruption to passengers in the run-up to Christmas.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) on Virgin Trains West Coast are taking industrial action, with further 24-hour stoppages planned on December 22 and January 5, 8, 26 and 29.

Merseyrail, Greater Anglia, South Western Railway and CrossCountry will also be hit by strikes by RMT members in the coming weeks, while a ballot for industrial action is being held on Virgin Trains East Coast.

Virgin said it will run most of its West Coast services, although Chester and North Wales will not be served for most of the day.

A replacement bus service will be laid on between Chester and Crewe, and Arriva Trains Wales will accept tickets between Chester and North Wales stations.

There will also be no trains to Edinburgh, but there will be a normal timetable on other routes, including London to Glasgow and London to Liverpool.

Virgin said it had offered a "significantly above inflation pay rise" which had been rejected by the unions.

Phil Whittingham, managing director for Virgin Trains on the west coast, said: "The RMT leadership is attempting to cause disruption when many will want to travel by train to spend time with loved ones.

"We have explored a generous 3.6% pay increase, however the unions' leaderships are insisting on 4%, double the 2% average increase seen across the UK this year.

"We know how important it is for friends and families to get together over the festive season, so whilst we're sorry for the disruption we will keep the majority of our trains running with fully-trained staff onboard and at stations.

"We remain open to talks with the RMT and TSSA, and urge them to call off these strikes which will cost their members pay for no gain."