Thawing out by Sunday

Freezing, frosty and icy again tonight as temperatures topple away. Tomorrow another bitterly cold start with most of the action in the west with more cloud and outbreaks of rain - but here temperatures lifted as less cold air eases in. Across the south and east - brighter with clear, crisp blue skies and feeling much colder - but we'll lose the biting wind chill. By Sunday less cold air will be with us enabling a slow thaw where snow still exists. Breezy and we as rain journeys from north to south, but temperatures will recover so nowhere near as cold as the last week or so.