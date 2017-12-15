'Youthquake' named Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year for 2017

A youthful and politically motivated crowd turn out to see Jeremy Corbyn at Glastonbury. Credit: PA

"Youthquake" has been named as the 2017 word of the year by the Oxford English Dictionary after 12 months that saw youth voters mobilise and lead protest movements around the world. The word is defined as "a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people". It was first coined 50 years ago - but saw a fivefold increase in usage over the last year after millennials became key players in wave of political events.

Usage of the word 'youthquake' spiked during 2017. Credit: OED

Youthquake was often used to describe the surge in younger voters at the 2017 General Election, who drove a spike in support for Labour that saw the Conservatives lose their majority in Parliament. Millennials have also played a prominent role in political protest movements from Catalonia to the US. It was picked as the word that most sums up 2017 from a shortlist of nine contenders. These are the other finalists on the list:

Anti-fascists in California rally against violent protests in Charlottesville. Credit: AP

Antifa

A shortening for anti-fascist, antifa is an umbrella term for political activist movements opposing fascism and other far-right ideologies. Antifa activists were at the forefront of left-wing protests against neo-Nazi marchers in Charlottesville, US. They are often linked to anarchism but do not fall under any single political banner, instead working together informally under the antifascist banner.

Broflake

Playing on the anti-liberal insult "snowflake", a broflake is described as a Conservative man who is easily upset or angered by progressive attitudes that conflict with his views.

Gorpcore

Linked to the better known 'normcore' trend, this is a fashion movement that is turning away from ornament to celebrate simple utility wear. In other words, being deliberately unstylish is now stylish.

Gorpcore: A design by Feng Chen Wang taps into the trend for utility wear. Credit: PA

Kompromat

A borrowed Russian word that highlights the growing influence of Moscow in world politics, kompromat is a shortening for 'compromising material'. It describes embarrassing information of evidence gathered against a person in the public eye or a position of power, designed to be used as a blackmail tool to gain leverage.

Milkshake Duck

A word that speaks to Twitter storms and online controversies, a milkshake duck is defined as a "person or thing that initially inspires delight on social media but is soon revealed to have a distasteful or repugnant past".

Unicorn

Not just a mythical animal, but a term to describe the deluge of multi-coloured food, makeup and other products aimed firmly at Instagram users. The Starbucks unicorn Frappucino was just one example of a trend for lurid products which looked as good - or sometimes better - than they tasted.

The Starbucks unicorn milkshake was just one of the tide of luridly-coloured products. Credit: AP

Newsjacking

A term used to describe a PR and advertising strategy in which firms try to gain coverage by picking up on current events. That can range from clever adverts quickly turned around to reflect news events - such as Specsavers' response to the Oscars Best Picture mix-up in January - through to simply shoehorning in trending words on Twitter.

White Fragility