Austria's Sebastian Kurz agrees coalition deal to bring far-right into government

Austrian conservative People's Party, led by Sebastian Kurz have reached a coalition deal with the anti-immigration Freedom Party.

The deal will create a new coalition government and will make 31-year-old Mr Kurz Austria's new chancellor and Europe's youngest leader.

Mr Kurz's conservative Austrian People's Party won in country's election on 15 October but without an overall majority.

Mr Kurz and Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache have been in talks since the October election and announced on Friday that they had finalised an agreement that would see Austria becoming the only western European country with a far-right party in government.

The two leaders gave few details of their plans as they announced their agreement in Vienna.

Mr Kurz said the new government would work to reduce Austrians' tax burden, strengthen the economy and "above all, we want to ensure more security in our country, including by fighting illegal immigration".

Before the election, both parties campaigned on the need for tougher immigration controls, quick deportations of asylum seekers whose requests are denied and a crackdown on radical Islam.

Neither leader addressed the new government's approach to European policy during their brief appearance. Austria will hold the 28-nation European Union's rotating presidency in the second half of next year.

Mr Kurz has stressed the importance of a pro-European direction while the Freedom Party traditionally has been strongly Eurosceptic.

Mr Kurz said that Austrians had voted "for change in our country, and we want to ensure this change in the next five years".