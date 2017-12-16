Brexit: May set to avoid second Commons defeat after compromise amendment

Theresa May has reached a compromise deal within Tory ranks over plans to write the Brexit date in law, in a bid to prevent a second Commons defeat.

The prime minister was forced to make the compromise after Tory rebels backed an amendment in the EU (Withdrawal) Bill on Wednesday which called for MPs to have a "meaningful vote" on any Brexit deal.

The date Britain is to set to leave the EU - 29 March 2019 - will be written into the government's Brexit legislation as the prime minister promised, but there will now be flexibility to allow the date to be changed if negotiations with Brussels look set to stretch beyond that date.

Rebels who helped inflict Mrs May's first Commons defeat on the issue of Brexit, backed the compromise, which has been put forward by prominent backbenchers on both sides of the EU referendum divide.

The government has not formally supported the move but it would appear certain to back the measure if it presented a way for Mrs May to avoid another Commons reverse.

Tory rebel, former Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan gave her support to the compromise over the Brexit date.

She said the new amendment "demonstrates how all Conservative MPs can work together" to deliver the best possible Brexit and reflects the flexibility within the Article 50 withdrawal process.

The amendment also emphasises that "Parliament will be fully involved in Brexit", she said.

But a senior Leave-supporting Tory said the rebels had now accepted that government ministers are in control of setting the Brexit date.

"It is very reasonable for the Bill to mirror Article 50 more closely, but they have had to give up scrapping the date altogether and to accept that the Government remains in control of the date," the MP said.