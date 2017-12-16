Climate change: Is the UK doing enough to meet carbon emissions targets?

The government's aim to reduce emissions 57% by 2030 on 1990 levels has made some been progress in recent years.

Between 2014 and 2015, UK greenhouse gas emission fell by four per cent thanks to improvements in energy supply which saw emissions reduced by 12 per cent.

Earlier this year, Britain saw its first day with no coal burnt since the Industrial Revolution.

Powering some of that change are the UK's off-shore wind farms. UK wind power production is the biggest in the world. This year alone the UK has produced enough energy from wind turbines to power a third of our homes.

In the last few years, the technology to make turbines has got bigger and better, reducing the length of time they are inactive and increasing the amount they produce. They are now a cheap form of energy.

But while changes to energy supply have helped reduce carbon emissions the UK still has far to go to meet ambitious carbon emission targets.

The government's ambitious carbon emission targets are not just about the big changes. Reducing carbon emissions requires individuals to make small changes, getting people to think about their commute to work or how they insulate their homes.

Homes account for a fifth of all of the UK's carbon emissions and overall carbon emissions from UK homes has gone up by four per cent. Emissions from cars and transport have also risen by two per cent.

Officials warn that the government's plans do not go far enough and believe that as they currently stands, would, at best, deliver only half the reduction in emissions needed by 2030.