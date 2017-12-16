Commons Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle 'devastated' by death of daughter

Natalie Lewis-Hoyle's death is not being treated as suspicious. Credit: Lindsay Hoyle

Commons Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said he is "truly devastated" after the death of his "beautiful" daughter Natalie Lewis-Hoyle. Announcing the 28-year-old's death on Twitter, he said that his family will "never be the same without our loving granddaughter, sister and aunty."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ms Lewis Hoyle was found dead early on Friday morning at an address in Essex and police are not treating it as suspicious. Her mother, Tory councillor Miriam Lewis, asked anyone with information about her last movements to get in touch with Essex Police. "It is with unbearable sadness that I have to announce the sudden death of my beautiful, much adored daughter Natalie," the Maldon district councillor said on Facebook.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.