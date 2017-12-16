Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Drug dealer who leapt naked from window to escape police jailed for 20 years

Mohammed Asif has been jailed for 20 years. Credit: SWNS

A dealer jumped naked from a window to avoid exposing his £1.7 million drugs empire, police said.

Startled Mohammed Asif leapt from the first-floor of his home in Smethwick, Birmingham, as officers stormed the property searching for a cache of drugs, money and weaponry.

The 30-year-old was detained a short while later, and officers subsequently recovered Class A drugs, equipment, more than £50,000 in cash, and 200 rounds of ammunition.

A search of his Skoda car unearthed guns including a shotgun, revolver, pistol and Tasers along with bullets and a large amount of heroin worth more than £1.7 million, West Midlands Police said.

Asif pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply, along with possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police found this pistol in Asif's car. Credit: SWNS

He was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on December 14.

Detective Constable Victoria Brown said: "A lot of diligent police work by the Sandwell Neighbourhood Taskforce enabled us to identify Asif as a key player in the supply of drugs in the region.

"We managed to seize a substantial amount of high-value Class A substances which were destined to flood the streets along with guns, with the potential to cause harm in the wrong hands.

A revolver and shotgun were also found amongst his possessions. Credit: SWNS

"Asif was so desperate to avoid being caught that he was prepared to jump from a first-floor window with no clothes on.

"This sentencing should serve as a strong warning that drugs and illegal guns in our region will not be tolerated."