Drug dealer who leapt naked from window to escape police jailed for 20 years

A dealer jumped naked from a window to avoid exposing his £1.7 million drugs empire, police said.

Startled Mohammed Asif leapt from the first-floor of his home in Smethwick, Birmingham, as officers stormed the property searching for a cache of drugs, money and weaponry.

The 30-year-old was detained a short while later, and officers subsequently recovered Class A drugs, equipment, more than £50,000 in cash, and 200 rounds of ammunition.

A search of his Skoda car unearthed guns including a shotgun, revolver, pistol and Tasers along with bullets and a large amount of heroin worth more than £1.7 million, West Midlands Police said.

Asif pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply, along with possession of firearms and ammunition.