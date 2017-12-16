Funding appeal to raise money for funerals of four children killed in blaze hits £15,000 target in three days

A fundraising campaign to raise money for four children who perished in an arson attack in Salford has hit its £15,000 target within three days.

A GoFundMe page was set up by the uncle of three-year-old Lia Pearson and her siblings Lacie, seven, Brandon, eight, and 15-year-old Demi who all died in a fire at their home that was deliberately started.

Their mother, Michelle Pearson, aged 35, is still fighting for life in hospital and does not yet know that her children have died.

Writing about the appeal, Ms Pearson's brother Matt wrote: "I am Michelle's brother and uncle of the kids. I want to give these kids the best funeral they deserve with customised coffins for them.

"Lia loved Pepper Pig, she had all the toys and watched it non stop everyday, it would be nice to get her this coffin."