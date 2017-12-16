Huge tax bill heads for passage as Republican senators fall in line

Republicans have revealed the details of their huge national tax rewrite - along with announcements of support that all but guarantee approval to give President Donald Trump the Christmas legislative triumph he has been aching for.

The legislation would slash tax rates for big business and lower levies on the richest Americans in a massive 1.5 trillion-dollar bill (£1.13 trillion) that the Republican party plans to muscle through Congress next week before its year-end break. Benefits for most other taxpayers would be smaller.

"This is happening. Tax reform under Republican control of Washington is happening," House Speaker Paul Ryan told rank-and-file members in a conference call.

"Most critics out there didn't think it could happen.... And now we're on the doorstep of something truly historic."

According to the 1,097-page bill released on late Friday, today's 35% rate on corporations would fall to 21%, the crown jewel of the measure for many Republicans. Mr Trump and Republican leaders had set 20% as their goal, but added a point to free money for other tax cuts that won over wavering politicians in final talks.

The legislation represents the first major legislative achievement for the Republican party after nearly a full year in control of Congress and the White House. It's the widest-ranging reshaping of the tax code in three decades and is expected to add to the nation's 20 trillion dollars (£15 trillion) debt. The tax cuts are projected to add 1.46 trillion dollars (£1.05 trillion) over a decade.